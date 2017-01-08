Panchayat polls: Ban on transfer of officials implemented

Bhubaneswar: The governmental machinery needs to stay impartial during the upcoming panchayat elections and ensure strict compliance to Model Code of Conduct (MCC)at all cost, Chief Secretary instructed officials on Saturday.

No officials are allowed to speak anything in favour or against any political party during the election period. Or else if anyone found violating the rules will face ouster. The violating officials will be taken to action as per Panchayat Act Section 28.

Such notification has been made for all the government offices including cooperative agencies, local governing bodies, panchayat bodies.

Besides, the government has also barred the transference of any officials who are directly involved in the poll process. Such a ban has will be effective till February 21 until the polls are completed.

Notably, collectors, police DG, RDC, ADM, Sub collectors, BDO and other administrative officials including School SI, SDPO will not be transferred.

Other officials who cannot be transferred include executive officers if local governing bodies, tehsildar, OAS of Collectorates, Sub Collectorates, SP, Magistrates, DSPs, Circle Inspectors, IICs, other police officials under them, LVAW, VLW, extension officers, presiding officers.