Kendrapara: Miscreants looted the ballot box from a polling booth of Jagdalpur panchayat under the Patkura Assembly constituency in Kendrapada district and threw it into a nearby river.

The miscreants decamped with the ballot box from booth no 14 and later threw it into the river. Being tipped off, police rushed to the spot and retrieved it from the water body. All the ballot papers inside the box were reportedly found to be damaged.