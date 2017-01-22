Panchayat Polls: 17,616 candidates withdraw candidature

Bhubaneswar: State Election Commission has announced the final list of candidates eligible for the upcoming three tier panchayat polls with 17,616 candidates withdrawing their names from the nomination process.

The election watchdog released a statement quoting that as many as 1, 89,099 candidates are all set to enter the ground to test their mettle out of which 26,539 candidates will vie for Sarpanch posts while 22,109 persons will exercise their candidature for representing people as their samiti members. Similarly, 3,288 candidates will stand for zilla parishad posts in the upcoming elections scheduled to kick off in five different phases from February 13.

As many as 1, 37,163 persons will stand for ward member posts during the elections.