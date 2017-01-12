Panchayat polls : 15 OAS officers appointed as watchers

Bhubaneswar: To keep an eye on the three tier panchayat polls in February, the State Government has appointed 15 senior Odisha Administrative Officers (OAS) as the election watchers.

As per sources, Meghanad Nayak has been appointed to act as watchdog for elections in Sundergarh district while Sukdev Das has been ordered to look into polls in Jajpur district.

Similarly, Bijay Kumar Nayak (Bhadrak), Aashok Kumjar Bag (Kalahandi), Raghunandan Mishra (Khurda), Bijay Chandra Mohaopatra (Nayagarh), Pradeepta Kumar Nanda (Dhenkanal), Akhaya Kumar Mohanty-2 (Puri), Raja Parija (Cuttack), Manoj Kumar Patnaik (Ganjam), Dr Ajay Kumar Nayak (Keonjhar), Bharat Chandra Behera (Cuttack), Ramewsh Chandra Sai (Angul), Dayanidhi Nayak have been instructed to watch the conduct of elections.

Panchayati Raj department has released a notification for the perusal of the State Election Commission.