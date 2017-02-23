Panchayat poll heat wave leads to ruckus in Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The second day of the Budget session of the State Assembly saw pandemonium in the House with blame game of the three major parties beginning on Panchayat polls. The session went without any significant discussion and was adjourned for the day.

Poll violence during the recently concluded panchayat elections was raised by Congress with leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra demanding the session to be adjourned and rather to discuss the poll violence issue. When speaker Niranjan Pujari did not support the appeal, the temperature rose with the Opposition members protesting and soon the House was adjourned till 11.45 am.

When the session began again, BJP members also supported Congress members and asked the BJD members to discuss poll violence. The noise grew with BJD entering this argument and questioning the involvement of Congress and BJP members in bribing voters during various instances during the polls.

BJP members said the hand of party members in Bolangir killing will be clear with polygraph test but police, on the behest of BJD, police is not conducting the test. Congress members demanded discussion on violence while BJD members said the discussion should be conducted only after the results are published on February 25.