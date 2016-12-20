PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

State at Large

Panchayat Office floor collapses; 17 women injured

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Panchayat office floor caves in

Berhampur: The office floor of panchayat office at Pitala GP in Ganjam district caved in on Monday injuring as many as 17 women, sources said.

The incident took place when around 20 members of a women self-help group (WSHGs) were sitting on the floor of the meeting hall. Over 100 women belonging to different WSHGs had congregated at the panchayat office in the morning after a rally in the village to create awareness on sanitation under Swachha Bharat Mission (SBM) under the programme “Mo Swabhimaan, Swachh Ganjam”.

The sudden sinking of the ground floor of the building made up by vitrified tiles caused the creation of a deep hole. Most of the women fell into it which was around four-feet deep.

After getting information on the incident, nearby villagers and police rushed to spot and rescued the injured women and shifted them to hospitals. Four of them including Janaki, Jhunu, Indumati, Jayanti and Rajani being critical were shifted to MKCG hospital in the city. Others were shifted to Hinjili CHC where after treatment many have been discharged.

As per sources, the floor collapsed due to poor construction work. However, the state government has assured to pay for all the expenses incurred for the treatment of the injured.

