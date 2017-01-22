Panchayat nomination: Congress not able to file candidature in all ZP

Bhubaneswar: With the conclusion of nomination process for the upcoming three tier panchayat polls in the state, the final list of eligible candidates have been released.

While the BJP and the BJD had filed nominations from all the 851 zilla parishad zones out of 853 barring two Zones of Chitrakonda which have been cancelled due to security concerns, the Indian National Congress has not been able to nominate from all the seats. The Congress has filed in 839 parishads.

As per sources, in Ganjam the Congress has nominated its candidates in 66 zones out of total 69 zilla parishad zones, 33 out 37 zones in Keonjhar, 55 out of 56 in Maurbhanj, 22 out of 24 in Nayagarh and 31 out of 33 zones in Puri district.

Meanwhile CPI has filed candidature in 56 zilla parishad zones and CPI(M) has nominated its candidates from 61 zones.