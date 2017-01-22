Headlines

Panchayat nomination: Congress not able to file candidature in all ZP

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Congress

Bhubaneswar: With the conclusion of nomination process for the upcoming three tier panchayat polls in the state, the final list of eligible candidates have been released.

While the BJP and the BJD had filed nominations from all the 851 zilla parishad zones out of 853 barring two Zones of Chitrakonda which have been cancelled due to security concerns, the Indian National Congress has not been able to nominate from all the seats. The Congress has filed in 839 parishads.

As per sources, in Ganjam  the Congress has nominated its candidates in 66 zones out of total 69 zilla parishad zones, 33 out 37 zones in Keonjhar, 55 out of 56 in Maurbhanj, 22 out of 24 in Nayagarh and 31 out of 33 zones in Puri district.

Meanwhile CPI has filed candidature in 56 zilla parishad zones and CPI(M) has nominated its candidates from 61 zones.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
14.5K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
6.1K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near raygada 20 feared dead
Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
3.0K
Headlines

16- year old Odia girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
Barabati Stadium Barabati Stadium
2.6K
Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up
bike bike
2.0K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top