Headlines

Panchayat elections: Third phase polling over

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
third phase panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: Polling for the third phase of the five phase panchayat polls concluded today in 30 districts of the state. Except for disturbances in Jajpur, Sundergarh and some other places, the polls went smooth in most regions.

The polling today was held for 1394 panchayats, 18,859 wards and 175 zilla parishads of 65 blocks. Voting was conducted from 7 am to 12 in the noon. The response from voters was enthusiastic as many even came for voting after crossing the deadline of 12 noon. They were given tokens to vote.

The response is estimated to be over 70%. The counting has begun after 1 pm and BJP and BJD are seen to havea close contest.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
4.7K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
heaviest heaviest
4.4K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
10 yr old girl raped in city 10 yr old girl raped in city
4.3K
Crime

10 yr old girl raped in city
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
3.9K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
Guinness World Record Guinness World Record
3.5K
Headlines

Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle
To Top