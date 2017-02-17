Panchayat elections: Third phase polling over

Bhubaneswar: Polling for the third phase of the five phase panchayat polls concluded today in 30 districts of the state. Except for disturbances in Jajpur, Sundergarh and some other places, the polls went smooth in most regions.

The polling today was held for 1394 panchayats, 18,859 wards and 175 zilla parishads of 65 blocks. Voting was conducted from 7 am to 12 in the noon. The response from voters was enthusiastic as many even came for voting after crossing the deadline of 12 noon. They were given tokens to vote.

The response is estimated to be over 70%. The counting has begun after 1 pm and BJP and BJD are seen to havea close contest.