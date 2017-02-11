Headlines

Panchayat elections: Preparation in full swing

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) is gearing up for the three tier Panchayat elections that begin from February 13 in five phases across the state. The preparation is in full swing with poll booths being readied by SEC officials. Over 1.10 lakh poll officials and policemen have been stationed in election duty.

The poll officials are storing all necessary items like lanterns, match sticks, thread and needles, ballot boxes and papers and other requisites for the upcoming elections that will not be using EVM but conventional ballot paper voting.

The SEC has already spotted 27,442 sensitive and hyper sensitive booths with Cuttack having the most number of such booths at 2,889 and next being Kandhamal with 2020 such booths. Over 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate in the elections for sarpanch, panchayat members and zilla parishad members to be hosted in 313 blocks on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21.

Comments

