Panchayat elections: Politics over advertisement

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Even before the process of filing nominations begins for the ensuing Panchayat polls, the political atmosphere in the state is already heating up. BJD members are filing fresh complaints every day with the state election commission against publishing of advertisements by the BJP led Centre while BJP members too complained regarding posters and banners with BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s pictures during the ongoing model code of conduct period.

While BJD delegates had complained regarding advertisements of Ujwala scheme featuring Narendra Modi’s images on Monday, today they again complained on publishing of Atal Jyoti Yojana advertisements by BJP government, calling it gross violation of the code of conduct. This was the third time the party sough the commission’s intervention.

Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik is reviewing BJD’s candidature from various districts for the upcoming polls. The review meetings began since Monday at Naveen Niwas.

