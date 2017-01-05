Panchayat elections: Hoardings, advertisements against code of conduct

Bhubaneswar: The Centre as well as state government have been advised to stop any promotion through hoardings, posters or publishing of advertisements in view of upcoming Panchayat Elections in the state. The State Election Commission on Wednesday evening came up with the direction after several complaints by BJD and BJP against each other of using publicity despite implementation of Code of Conduct.

The Commission has informed that the Code of Conduct was implemented since December 27 after which any publicity in mass media or hoardings cannot be done by political parties. BJD had earlier sought intervention of the State Election Commission against advertisements like Ujwala, Ajaya schemes of BJP led Central Governmnet with pictures of Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, BJP had raised the issue of posters and hoardings of various schemes of BJD carrying Naveen Patnaik and other leaders’ images.

The Commission has written to the Secretaries of New and Renewable Energy and Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry as well as directed department of Food and Civil Supplies to stop any publicity of welfare schemes.