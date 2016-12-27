Panchayat elections: Code of Conduct implemented

Bhubaneswar: The State election commission has implemented the code of conduct for Panchayat elections today. The nomination forms January 11 to 17 for the three tier election of ward members, sarpanches, panchayat samiti members and zilla parishad members.

The election commission said that the model code of conduct has come to force with the issue of poll notification today and will be in force till February 21, 2017 throughout the state. Under this code, normal development works, programme which has already commenced, relief and restoration work, expenditure voted by State Legislature will continue. But no new schemes or projects of any kind can be started now.

The polls will be held in five phases on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2017. The polls will begin at 7 am and continue till 12 noon and counting will follow thereafter from 1 pm. While Collectors will remain in charge, Senior Officers have been appointed as observers and expenditure observers by the commission.