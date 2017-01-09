Panchayat elections: Candidate nomination headache for BJD

Bhubaneswar: For the upcoming panchayat elections, more than one BJD candidates are already promoting themselves as Sarpanch candidates through posters and banners. But MLAs of the party are having a tough time choosing among these four to five aspirants each of who demands nomination.

Those BJD members who have been working in panchayats since 2014 are eyeing the Sarpanch seat now. But the MLAs are finding it difficult to choose one candidate when each is stubborn about candidature.

As per the party policy the candidates for Zilla Parishad will be chosen after approval by BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik. Hence, ministers and MLAs are picking up the ‘Naveen Niwas’ excuse for these Zilla Parishad candidates. But when it comes to Sarpanch nomination, each candidate wants to be chosen by the party and claims he/she will win the election for the party. They are also demanding not to choose any other BJD worker if they are not chosen.

The nomination filing for Panchayat elections will begin from January 11 and yet the party is not able to finalise candidates in 90 percent panchayats.