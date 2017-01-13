Panchayat elections: 17k nominations in 2 days

Bhubaneswar: In just two days, almost 17000 nominations have been filed for Panchayat elections in the state. Today is the third day of nomination filing for the election of ward members, sarpanch, panchayat samiti member and zilla parishad members.

So far, there have been 12,093 applications for ward member, 2821 for sarpanch, 1618 applicants for samiti members and 86 nominations for zilla parishad members have been filed. On the first day a total of 7,051 nominations were filed while there were 9,567 nominations on the second day. Overall, 16,618 applications have been filed.

The filing of nominations began on January 11 and will continue till January 17. The applications will be scrutinised from January 19.