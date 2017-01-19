Panchayat election : SEC to announce eligible candidate list today

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission will announce the list of eligible candidates for the upcoming three tier panchayat polls scheduled to held in the month of February.

A total of 2, 20,789 persons have filed their candidature for the elections which will begin from February 13.

As per reports from the election watchdog about 3,380 candidates have filed for Zilla Parishads, 33,348 candidates have applied for Sarpanch posts while 27,475 persons have filed their candidature to be elected for Panchayat Samiti membership. Similarly 1,56,086 candidates have also vied for Ward Member positions.

The highest number of candidates belongs to Balasore with 16,054 nominations while Jharsuguda recorded the lowest number of candidatures with 1908.

The candidates willing to withdraw their names from the contestant can do so by January 21. The election commission will also announce the final list of the candidate eligible for contesting the polls.