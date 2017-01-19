Panchayat election: SEC publishes eligible candidate list

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) has published the list of eligible candidates for Panchayat elections. The nomination papers were filed between January 11 to 17.

After the scrutiny of nomination papers on January 18, today the SEC published the total eligible panchayat poll candidate as well as names of eligible ward member, sarpanch candidates, panchayat samiti members as well as zilla parishad members.

The total eligible candidates are 207181, while eligible ward members are 146662, sarpanch 31086, Panchayat samiti member 25714 and zilla parishad members are 3719.

“The list has been declared after verification. The candidates are still eligible to withdraw their nominations by January 21,” said a Commission official.