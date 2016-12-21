PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

Panchayat election preparations on; All party meeting postponed

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
panchayat elections

Bhubaneswar: The state government today wrote to the state election commission to confirm its preparedness for the upcoming three tier Panchayat elections. Following this formal process, the Code of Conduct for election campaigning will be implemented in a day or two. Meanwhile, the all party meeting that was to be conducted today by the state election commission had to be postponed following no participation of BJP and Congress.

As per the process, the state government writes the letter of preparedness to the election commission only after it has reviewed the situation of security and other arrangements for the panchayat elections. The three tier elections will include ward member, Sarpanch and Zilla Parishad member elections. Panchayati Raj secretary informed that the notification will be published in gazette on December 23.

The state election commission had increased the election campaign expense to Rs 2 lakhs for Sarpanch and Rs 80,000 for Zilla Parishad committee candidates.

BJP and Congress did not take part in the all party meet owing to the Mayor scandal issue following which the meeting was postponed.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

A N Jena mayor A N Jena mayor
10.1K
Headlines

Sexual slur video of city Mayor AN Jena viral in social media
RBI rules RBI rules
3.2K
Headlines

RBI comes up with new rules for cash withdrawal
sex scandal of mayor sex scandal of mayor
2.1K
Headlines

Sex Scandal: Allegations of Mayor hand in Rishi’s death
sex scandal sex scandal
1.9K
Headlines

Sex scandal: BJD leaders quiet; Dama Rout says silence best policy
aadhar aadhar
1.9K
Latest News Update

Aadhar link for all savings accounts
To Top