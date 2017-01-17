Panchayat election nomination filing concludes

Bhubaneswar: Nomination filing for the three tier Panchayat elections concluded today. Over two lakh nominations have been filed for the upcoming elections.

Around 1, 24,000 nominations were filed till Monday while over 1 lakh nominations were filed on Tuesday itself, this being the last day. The Panchayat elections will begin from February 13 and continue in five phases for panchayat samiti and panchayats of 852 zilla parishad zones.

After nomination filing, now there is pressure on many candidates for withdrawal of nomination by parties, specially those who have revolted against the party leaders and filed nominations independently. BJD has most such candidates whereas Congress and BJP also have some rebel candidates. Party officials of all three major parties said their rebel candidates will be easily convinced to withdraw nominations.

The last date to withdraw nominations is January 21. The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin from Wednesday and the initial list of candidates will be published on January 19. After any withdrawals, the final list of candidates will be published.

With regular threats from Maoists in Malkangiri, no nominations have been filed in nine panchayats in cut off areas in the newly formed Chitrakonda block. However, another date may be announced after January 21 for filing nominations, State Election Commission Secretary Rabindranath Sahu had said on Monday.