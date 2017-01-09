Panchayat election candidate symbols

Bhubaneswar: For the three tier panchayat elections to begin from February 13 across the state, the State Election Commission has approved various symbols. The elections for Zilla Parishad member, Samiti member, Sarpanch and ward member will feature different symbols which the candidates have to choose and get approval from election officials for use.

While Zilla Parishad members will be selected on party basis, the independent candidates can collect a chosen symbol from the State election commission which include cot, bucket, girl and boy, letter box, drum, gold chain, sewing machine and so on.

For Panchayat Samiti members the options of symbols include tea, stool, bus, lock and key, cup plate and so on. Similarly, sarpanch candidates may choose open book, fish, sun, umbrella and so on.