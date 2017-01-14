Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pan card design changed

New Delhi : The Income tax department has informed all the TIN facilitation and Pan Card Centres that with effect from January 1, 2017, PAN cards would be printed as per the new design specifications.

As per the guidelines, the new features which are included in the new PAN card designs are;

A Quick Response (QR) code having details of the PAN applicant is printed on PAN card for enabling verification of the PAN Card.

Legends have been incorporated for particulars Name, father’s, and date of birth fields.

Position of PAN and signature has been changed.

The new look can be viewed as under;

pan

The move comes at a time when the Government is making its all-out effort with various measures to increase the tax base and ensure the card users to operate them in a fair and transparent manner across the country.

