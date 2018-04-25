Headlines

Pallavan Superfast Express train engine derails in Tamil Nadu, none injured

Tiruchirapalli: Passengers of the Karaikudi-Chennai Pallavan Superfast Express train had a miraculous escape after its engine derailed near the Tiruchirapalli Railway Junction (TPJ) on Wednesday morning.

A senior officer of Tiruchirapalli division of the Southern Railway said the engine of the train derailed at Crawford as it was nearing the TPJ around 0625 hrs.

The engine pilot managed to bring the rake to a gradual halt.

While the engine derailed, all the coaches remained intact on the rail.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.

Senior railway officials, along with a technical team, rushed to the spot and re-railed the engine around 0930 hrs.

The train was brought to TPJ and it departed from the station at 1015 hrs.

The cause for the engine’s derailment is being probed.

The Madurai-Chennai Vaigai Superfast Express, Tiruchirapalli-Karaikudi, Tiruchirapalli-Dindigul and Tiruchirapalli-Rameswaram passenger trains were delayed due to the derailment.

