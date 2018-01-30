Palghar BJP lawmaker Chintaman Vanga dies of heart attack

New Delhi: Advocate Chintaman Vanga, BJP Lok Sabha lawmaker from Palghar in Maharashtra, passed away following a massive heart attack in a New Delhi hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
As per sources, Vanga was rushed to a Delhi hospital after he suffered a heart attack but succumbed later.
He was 63 and is survived by his wife and five children.
Chintaman Vanga, a lawyer by profession, was elected thrice to Lok Sabha from Palghar constituency, including when it was earlier a part of Thane, around 90 km north of Mumbai.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to the Vanga family.
Condolences have also poured in from Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and others on Vanga’s sudden demise.
Pained to know about the untimely demise of Shri Chintaman Vanga ji, our MP from Palghar, Maharashtra. He devoted his entire life for the welfare of tribals & deprived. His passing away is an irrepairable loss to the BJP. I express my deepest condolences to his family & friends.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2018