Palasuni murder case: Accused Hadia Behera arrested by Mancheswar Police

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A day after the gruesome murder of a youth in full public view at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar, Mancheswar police on Friday arrested the accused wanted in the case.

The accused identified as Hadibandhu Behera alias Hadia Behera will be forwarded to court today.

Behera had brutally hacked one Dhobi with a sharp weapon in front of a liquor shop at Palasuni Chhak on Thursday. The attack was believed to be fallout of past rivalry.

A special squad was constituted by the Commissionerate police to trace the accused who is also an illegal liquor trader of the area. Hadia is involved in several criminal cases.

