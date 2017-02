Chennai: Less than two hours after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the disproportionate assets case against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala and others, party MLAs on Tuesday elected K. Palaniswamy as legislature party leader.

Palaniswamy was elected as legislature party leader to stake claim for the chief minister post after Sasikala held talks with the legislators.

As per sources, today Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been expelled from the primary membership of the party.