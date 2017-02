Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has won the vote of confidence with the support of 122 MLAs on Saturday. Rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam got 11 votes.

On the other hand, DMK’s MK Stalin has been detained by Chennai police at Marina beach where he was holding a hunger strike.

Palaniswami had 15 days to prove his majority but had opted to convene the special assembly session in a hurry to ensure that his support did not dwindle.