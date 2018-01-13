Pakistan’s PML-Q member elected as new Balochistan CM

Islamabad: The Balochistan Assembly on Saturday elected Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo as the new chief minister of the province. He took oath as Balochistan CM at 5pm today.
The Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid candidate Bizenjo won 41 votes of the 54 votes cast. The Pakhtunkhwa Mill Awami Party’s (PkMAP) Syed Liaquat Agha received only 13 votes. In a house of 65 members, at least 33 votes are required to elect the CM.
The election, which took place amid high security in and around the assembly building, followed the resignation of chief minister Sanaullah Zehri. Abdul Rahim Ziyaratwal, a PkMap candidate, withdrew his nomination from the race.