Pakistan’s ISI suspected for Kanpur train derailment

Bihar: The Bihar police on Tuesday has said that there is a possible Inter-Service Intelligence role in Patna-Indore Express derailment in Kanpur occurred in November. An anti-terrorism squad has been deployed to look into the case.

The officials in this connection have have held three persons named Umashankar Patel, Motilal Paswan and Mukesh Yadav from Motihari on the Indo-Nepal border. District Superintendent of Police Jitender Rana has said that these persons were arrested for their involvement in placing a cooker bomb on the railway track near Bihar’s Ghorasahan on November last year. They have even confessed of having worked for a Nepal-based ISI agent Brij Kishore Giri . The police believe that the three accused were responsible for the Kanpur train derailment.

Rana said the National Investigation Agency would take over the case if the police probe proved the connection. The accused told the investigators that they were given Rs 3 lakh to plant explosives on the Ghorasahan railway track.