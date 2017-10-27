Pakistan’s ISI may target Gujarat ahead of assembly election 2017: Reports

New Delhi: Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), may target Gujarat – ahead of crucial assembly elections scheduled to be held in December this year.

According to reports, the Indian intelligence agencies fear that Pakistan’s ISI may help terrorist outfits operating from its soil to carry out 26/11-like attacks on Gujarat, including in election rallies.

The reports further said that spy agency ISI may send terrorists through the sea route to target poll-bound Gujarat where PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the star campaigners.

Four Indian boats were caught by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (coastguard) officials earlier this week. The boats were fishing in the deep sea and were close to the boundary with Pakistan when they intercepted by the latter’s troops.

The Pakistani Coastguard officials also snatched their unique identification devices (UIDs) and identity cards.

In view of the development, the intelligence agencies have sounded an alert in the maritime area around the Gujarat coast.

The Indian side is also likely to take up the matter of the seizure with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

On October 25, the Gujarat ATS had arrested two suspected ISIS terrorists from Surat.

They were allegedly planning to execute a terror plot in Ahmedabad during the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.