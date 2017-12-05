Pakistani youth arrested for writing ‘Hindustan Zindabad’

Peshawar: Sajid Shah, a Pakistani youth was arrested by police for expressing love for the word ‘Hindustan’ and writing ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ on the outer wall of his house in Nara Amazai area in Haripur on Monday.
The local people told him to remove the slogan as it hurt their national pride, the SHO said. Some people took pictures of the wall on their smartphones and emailed them to senior police officials.
Police said Sajid Shah have been booked for treason under section 505 of the Pakistani Penal Code.