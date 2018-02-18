Latest News Update

Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets Indian villages along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops today violated ceasefire by targeting forward villages and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said.

The firing from small and heavy weapons from across the border in the Khari Karmara sector started around 1725 hours and continued for 15 minutes, a police official said.

However, there was no report of casualty in the cross-border firing, the official said, adding that Indian troops also fired in retaliation.

Twenty people — 11 security personnel and nine civilians — were killed and over 75 others injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu division since the beginning of this year.

