Latest News Update

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ceasefire violation

Rajouri: The Pakistani troops on Wednesday once again resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera’s Khori Baba area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire on forward Indian positions. The Indian Army has retaliated effectively.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly after 36 hours after the Indian Army killed three Pakistani soldiers in a cross-LOC strike on Monday evening in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the 60 RR Army and Chassana police party recovered arms, ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Shargari forests.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

T20 T20
2.0K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Delhi Delhi
1.3K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
975
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top