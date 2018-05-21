Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu

Jammu: Pakistani Rangers today fired mortar shells on border outposts at several places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector.

No deaths have been reported in today’s firing and shelling so far. However, a woman has been injured.

As a precautionary measure, schools within a radius of 5 kilometres from the shelling have been asked to remain closed till the situation returns to normalcy.

Three border outposts are under fire from the Pakistani Rangers and the personnel deployed there are retaliating to silence the Pakistani guns, said a BSF official.

Last night, Pakistani troops fired small arms and mortars, targeting Narayanpur area of Ramgarh sector in Samba district, hours after “pleading” with the BSF to stop firing, after being pounded with heavy artillery that left a trooper dead across the border.