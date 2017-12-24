Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Srinagar: A day after a similar incident took the lives of four Army personnel in nearby Rajouri district,

Pakistani troops today resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani troops started firing from heavy and light weapons from across the border, targeting forward posts and villages in Shahpur sector around 12.55 pm, according to reports.

The latest ceasefire violation comes a day after the Pakistani troops killed an Army Major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of nearby Rajouri district.

At least a dozen people including civilians and soldiers have been killed in nearly 300 incidents of ceasefire violations along the border in 2017 so far. In 2016, there were 228 such incidents, as per reports.