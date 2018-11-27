Pakistan to invite PM Modi for SAARC Summit

New Delhi/Islamabad: The Dawn News citing the Pakistan Foreign Office has said that Pakistan government will invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend SAARC summit.

The Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed that PM Modi will be invited for the SAARC Summit.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan would take two steps forward if India took one. He, however, said the countries fought two wars and relationship cannot be fixed quickly.

The summit meets are usually held every two years, but the last one could not be held as India did not attend following terror attack in Uri army camp.