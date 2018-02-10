Pakistan Taliban deputy chief Khan Said Mehsud killed in drone strike

Islamabad: The deputy chief of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Khan Said Mehsud, is believed to be killed in a drone strike in the Margha Area of Barmal in Afghanistan.

As per sources, Mehsud was killed along with his nephew and two guards.

Mehsud, who was the head of the Mehsud faction of the TTP, has been replaced by Maulvi Khatir, who is the new acting chief of the terrorist organisation.

The United States listed Mehsud on its designated terrorist list in 2014.

Mehsud became the deputy chief of TTP after Waliur Rahman’s death in 2013. He reportedly had fought in Afghanistan and was believed to be involved in the attack on PNS Mehran in Karachi in 2011, which killed 18 navy personnel.