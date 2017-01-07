Pakistan repatriates 218 Indian fishermen

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the chill in relationships between India and Pakistan in recent weeks, gestures of goodwill have also been seen with the noisy neighbours releasing as many as 218 fishermen through the border here two day after their release from jail.

All of them were repatriated through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border on the basis of emergency travel certificates issued by Indian High Commission based at Islamabad.

Sources said they were arrested a year ago by Pakistan maritime guards on charges of illegal fishing in internationally disputed territorial waters.

On December 25, about 220 such fishermen were released as also a part of goodwill gesture by Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on the eve of his birthday.

Such arrests of poor fishermen from disputed waters in the Arabian sea has been seen from both countries as they continue to languish in jails for years. Lack of any proper any clear demarcation between both the countries is said to be the prime reason for the cases.