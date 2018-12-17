Pakistan releases Indian prisoner Hamid Ansari

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday released Indian prisoner Hamid Ansari who was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by a military court in 2015 for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card.

Hamid Nihal Ansari, a 33-year-old Mumbai resident, was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail. His three-year jail term ended on December 15. A top court gave a one-month deadline to the government to complete formalities to deport him.

“Ansari is being released upon completion of his sentence and is being repatriated to India,” Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said. He claimed that Hamid Ansari was an “Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes and forging documents.”

Ansari was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

He went missing after he was taken into custody by Pakistani intelligence agencies and local police in Kohat in 2012 and finally in reply to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother, Fauzia Ansari, the high court was informed that he was in custody of the Pakistan Army and was being tried by a military court.