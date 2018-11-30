Pakistan nabs 22 Indian fishermen

Karachi: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) guards have arrested twenty two Indian fishermen for allegedly straying into the country’s territorial waters.

A security official said on Friday that the fishermen were arrested on Thursday during an operation.

Reports said this is the third time that a batch of Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistani authorities.

The PMSA had arrested 12 fishermen earlier this month.The fishermen were arrested and handed over to the Docks police.

A report said both Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other’s fishermen as they enter into their territorial waters.

This happens as there is absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India. Those arrested will languish in jails in Pakistan.