Pakistan election: 31 dead in bomb attack

Islamabad: Bomb attack has left at least 31 people dead and over 30 injured as Pakistanis vote amid heavy security in fiercely contested general elections.

The explosion took place on the outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan province’s capital. The cause of the blast was unknown, said the city’s superintendent of police Quetta, Naseeb Ullah.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, said a source.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one person was killed and three injured in a skirmish outside a polling station between supporters of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the province’s Awami National Party.

Khan condemned the Quetta blast, saying in a tweet he was “saddened by the loss of innocent lives,” adding that “enemies of (Pakistan are) seeking to disrupt our democratic process … Pakistanis must defeat the terrorists’ design by coming out in strength to cast their vote.”