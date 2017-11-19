New Delhi: Twitter on Saturday suspended the official account of Pakistan Defence, a forum dedicated to the country’s military affairs, for tweeting a morphed photo of an Indian girl to promote its anti-India rhetoric.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Defence’s verified Twitter handle @defencepk had posted an image of a young woman standing in front of Delhi’s Jama Masjid with a placard reading: “I am an Indian but I hate India, because India is a colonial entity that has occupied nations such as Nagas, Kashmiris, Manipuris, Hyderabad, Junagarh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Goa.”

However, Indian netizens who noticed the post cried foul and pointed out that it was a doctored version of a photo shared by Delhi University student Kawalpreet Kaur. In the original image, the placard held by Kaur bears the message: “I am a citizen of India and I stand with secular values of our constitution.”

Pakistan Defence had deleted the tweet sometime later, but after receiving numerous complaints about the morphed photo, Twitter suspended the account, and it is still offline as of today.

This isn’t the first time that Pakistan has used a falsified narrative to tarnish India’s image. In September, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi, in her right to reply to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s speech at the UN, showed the photo of a wounded Palestinian girl and tried to pass it off as evidence of atrocities in Kashmir.