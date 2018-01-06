Pakistan blacklists Hafiz Saeed’s JuD, 71 other groups

Islamabad: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) have been blacklisted by the Pakistan Interior Ministry. A press release has listed 72 banned groups, including the JuD and the FIF.
Reportedly, providing any kind of assistance to any of the blacklisted organisations financially or otherwise would be considered a crime henceforth.
On Monday, the government moved against proscribed organizations that were working undercover. The government also restricted fundraising or any kind of activities being carried by proscribed organizations and individuals despite the ban.
So far three First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered in Islamabad against those putting up FIF banners.