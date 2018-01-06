International

Pakistan blacklists Hafiz Saeed’s JuD, 71 other groups

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pakistan

Islamabad: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) have been blacklisted by the Pakistan Interior Ministry. A press release has listed 72 banned groups, including the JuD and the FIF.

Reportedly, providing any kind of assistance to any of the blacklisted organisations financially or otherwise would be considered a crime henceforth.

On Monday, the government moved against proscribed organizations that were working undercover. The government also restricted fundraising or any kind of activities being carried by proscribed organizations and individuals despite the ban.

So far three First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered in Islamabad against those putting up FIF banners.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
3.6K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
turtle smuggling turtle smuggling
811
Headlines

Turtle smuggling racket busted in Odisha, over 1400 turtles recovered

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top