Pakistan arrests 43 Indian fishermen

Karachi: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 43 Indian fishermen for violation of their territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

At least seven of their boats seized by Pakistani authorities for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Sea, officials said today.

The PMSF has arrested 144 Indian fishermen over the last one month for alleged illegal fishing in Pakistani waters.

With the latest apprehensions, the number of such arrests of Indian fishermen this year has gone up to over 400.

In October the PMSA had arrested two batches of 50 Indian fishermen. On October 29, the Pakistan government had released 68 Indian fishermen from Malir jail as a goodwill gesture.

