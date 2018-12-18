Pak will do everything for Afghan peace, says Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan will do everything possible for the peace process in Afghan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

The talks is currently continuing between the US and the Taliban in the UAE to end the 17-year bloody conflict.

The Pakistan premier highlighted the role being played by his country in holding the talks between the US and the Taliban in Abu Dhabi.

Khan expressed his desire for peace to end the sufferings of the people of Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process.