Pak will continue to support people of Kashmir: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan will continue to lend full support to people of Kashmir.

Pakistan premier Imran Khan said his country will continue to lend full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on the Human Rights Day on Monday, Khan said  the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights his government reaffirms full support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for human dignity and respect.

He said this year is also significant for Pakistan as it has joined the UN Human Rights Council.

 

