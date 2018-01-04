Pak releases another propaganda video of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday released another video of Kulbhushan Jadhav in which he is purportedly confessing that he was a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy and the diplomat who was accompanying his family for the meeting yelled at his mother during their meeting last month.

In the latest video, Jadhav is heard saying, “I saw fear in the eyes of my mother and wife. Why should there be fear? Whatever has happened? They felt threatened. The Indian diplomat who had come along with my mother was shouting”.

Reports said that Jadhav also said in the video that he is in good health. “My mother was very happy to see me in healthy condition,” Jadhav says in the video.

India had slammed Pakistan following the tightly-controlled meeting, accusing Pakistan of harassing Jadhav’s mother and wife. Jadhav’s mother was not allowed to converse in her mother tongue and his wife’s shoes were not returned after the meeting, India said.