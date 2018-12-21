Pak rejects Kartarpur land swap offer

Islamabad: Pakistan has dismissed India’s Kartarpur land swap offer.

It has rejected the swapping offer of Kartarpur with another piece of land in order to make it a part of India.

When asked if his country would consider handing over the Kartarpur land to India in a swap deal, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said there is absolutely no question of any deal.

Pakistan opened the Kartarpur border in November to facilitate visa free pilgrimage by Indian Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district, where Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life.

The Indian Punjab Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 14, seeking a land swap deal between the two neighbours on Kartarpur.