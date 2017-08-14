PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Pak Rangers offer sweets to India at Attari/Wagah border

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Attari

Attari: Celebrating the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, Pakistani Rangers on Monday gifted a box of sweets to the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Indian side of Attari/Wagah border here.

Security personnel of both the sides hugged and shook hands with each other, besides sharing pleasantries for a few minutes, officials said.

Pakistani Wing Commander Bilal shook hands with BSF Commandant Sudeep during the sweet giving ceremony to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day celebration at the Joint Check Post of Attari/Wagah border, they said.

The BSF personnel would offer traditional Indian sweets to their Pakistani counterparts on the 71st Independence Day of India tomorrow, they added.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.1K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
BMC BMC
1.4K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
trains trains
1.1K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.0K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
To Top