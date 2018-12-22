Pak PM calls up UN chief, rakes up Kashmir issue

New York: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called up United Nations(UN) chief to raise Kashmir issue.

This move by the Pakistani premier was seen as yet another attempt to escalate relations between the two countries.

News agencies said Khan raised the issue in a telephonic conversation with UN chief Antonio Guterres. The spokesman for the UN, Stephane Dujarric, informed this, but he gave no details about that conversation.

According to reports the UN official informed that the telephonic conversation took place at the behest of the Pakistani Prime Minister.

It is worthwhile to mention that ever since taking over in August, the Pakistan premier has been raking up the issue of Kashmir.

He, however, calls for talks between the two neighbours only superficially. Most of his overtures have been negated by his some of his tweets like Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future.