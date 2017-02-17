International

Pak kills 39 militants in crackdown after Sufi shrine blast

Islamabad: A day after an Islamic State suicide bombing at a crowded Sufi shrine in Sindh province claimed above 80 lives and injured nearly 250; Pakistan security forces killed at least 39 on Friday.

The blast at the popular shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the southern province on Thursday was one of the deadliest in Pakistan in years and came after several extremist attacks this week, despite the army’s offensive against militants.

In Thursday’s attack, the suicide bomber walked into the main hall at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, and detonated his explosives among a crowd of worshippers, killing above 80. At least 20 women and nine children were among the dead and scores were also wounded in the explosion.

