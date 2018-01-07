Headlines

Pak to Jail those who fund Hafiz Saeed’s charities

Pragativadi News Service
Islamabad: Days after the US suspended more than $1 billion security assistance to Pakistan, Islamabad on Sunday warned people against donating funds to what Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed calls “charities”, as they may be sent to jail for up to 10 years along with paying a heavy fine.

Their properties can also be confiscated, it said.

Pakistan on Saturday listed 72 groups including Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), Lashkar-e-Tabia of Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammad of Masood Azhar as not eligible for receiving public donations.

Notably, the US President Donald Trump in a strong statement accused Islamabad of providing “safe haven” to terrorists, despite the US giving $33 billion to Pakistan in security aid for the last 15 years.

